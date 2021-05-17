The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rwanda's Kagame hails French report on 1994 genocide as a 'big step forward'

Rwanda's Kagame hails French report on 1994 genocide as a 'big step forward' In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI during a visit to Paris on Monday, Rwandan President Paul Kagame hailed as "a big step forward" a report by French historians released in April that concluded France had an "overwhelming" responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. The Rwandan leader added that Kigali and Paris now have a chance to move forward.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210517-rwanda-s-kagame-hails-french-report-on-1994-genocide-as-a-big-step-forward

