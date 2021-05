Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 16:46 Hits: 11

(Reuters) - The head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Monday more international support was needed for hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, a day ahead of a donor conference aiming to raise $1 billion to fund the response. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/18/un-refugee-chief-appeals-for-funds-for-rohingya-sanctuary-for-myanmar-refugees