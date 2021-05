Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 17:39 Hits: 11

PARIS (Reuters) - France's acceptance in a report this year that it bore a responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda marked a "big step forward" in repairing relations between the two countries, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/18/rwanda039s-kagame-says-relations-are-on-the-mend-with-france