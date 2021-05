Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 17:40 Hits: 9

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's ruling parties on Monday agreed to shorten a nightly curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. with immediate effect and ease other coronavirus curbs in areas where infections are low, government sources said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/18/italy-shortens-covid-curfew-eases-other-restrictions--sources