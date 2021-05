Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 17:48 Hits: 13

MADRID (Reuters) - The life of a two-month-old Spanish girl was saved by pioneering surgery when doctors transplanted a small heart that had stopped beating from a donor with a different blood type, Hospital Gregorio Maranon said on Monday. Read full story

