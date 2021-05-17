The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why This Time Really Is Different for Europe

Why This Time Really Is Different for Europe

Europe’s policy response to the COVID-19 economic crisis has increased budget deficits and public debt but so far cushioned the potential blow to sovereign ratings. The post-pandemic ratings trajectory will depend on governments’ ability to deliver sufficient economic growth to restore fiscal balances.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/two-reasons-for-resilient-european-sovereign-credit-ratings-by-alexandra-dimitrijevic-and-roberto-sifon-arevalo-2021-05

