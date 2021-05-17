Israel Is Trying to Destroy Us: Gaza Father Writer Speaks Out as Palestinian Death Toll Nears 200

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 12:12 Hits: 8

Israel’s assault on Gaza has entered its second week, as Israel killed at least 42 Palestinians in Gaza Sunday in the deadliest day so far when it bombarded the besieged area with airstrikes, artillery fire and gunboat shelling. Israel has killed nearly 200 Palestinians, including 58 children and 34 women, and destroyed over 500 homes in Gaza, leaving 40,000 Palestinians homeless. Israel also leveled a 12-story building housing the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. “This is a total destruction from the Israeli occupation against the native Palestinians in Gaza,” says Palestinian academic and activist Refaat Alareer, who lives in Gaza. “This is not new. This is a continuation of Israeli aggression against Palestinians that started in 1948, the Nakba.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/5/17/israel_assault_airstrikes_gaza