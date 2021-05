Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 04:30 Hits: 6

A Russian court on May 17 is set to hear a case against the political network of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny to determine whether it should be designated “extremist.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/moscow-court-to-hear-case-on-extremism-label-for-navalny-s-organizations/31258472.html