US Supports Israel's Massacre of Palestinians in Gaza Strip

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Sunday held an urgent meeting on the Palestine-Israel issue without reaching an agreement due to the U.S. stance in favor of Israel.

The meeting focused on the spiral of violence unleashed by the Israeli army's endless bombings against the over two million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

"This senseless cycle of bloodshed, terror, and destruction must stop immediately," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called Israel's actions "a massacre".

This is the third time the UNSC has met this week (the two first were private) to issue a statement on the most urgent matter in the Middle East, where Israel's indiscriminate violence has taken the lives of 188 civilians, many of them women and children.

The U.S. Ambassador to the UN said that her country did not consider a UNSC statement to be appropriate as it could affect her government's alleged efforts to bring about a ceasefire.

They have Occupied #Palestine for 73 years & they are talking about Legitimate use for force against people

who protest against occupier luring into annexation of new districts one by one.

Any silence today would be CRIMINAL

Shut down UN/ shut down security council of UN

NOW pic.twitter.com/CMhcJgFa3Y May 16, 2021

The rest of the members regretted the complicit position of the U.S. delegation, which is backing Israel's campaign of ethnic extermination against the Palestinian people.

The meeting was also attended by Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, who blamed each other for being responsible for the escalation.

“How many #Palestinian civilians killed is enough for a condemnation? We know a single Israeli is, but how many Palestinians? 200 Palestinians have been killed, a 1/3 of them children and women. What is the threshold for outrage?” @pmofa#SaveSheikhJarrah#GazaUnderAttack#UNSCpic.twitter.com/yKWDbZ7FUe May 16, 2021

In an attempt to justify his country's slaughter, Erdan accused Hamas of planning this crisis, which is unfounded since it was Israel who started the bombings in retaliation to Palestinian protests against the frequent evictions they suffer.

UNSC members agree that Israel's actions violate International Law, especially International Humanitarian Law, and they hope the U.S. will amend its decision and depoliticize a humanitarian issue such as Palestine.

#Palestine | Israel carried out 50 bombing raids in less than 15 minutes and included the destruction of the residence of Hamas Islamist movement leader Yahya Sinwar. pic.twitter.com/UNLiM16StM May 16, 2021

