Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 05:51 Hits: 6

Shortages, transportation bottlenecks and price spikes are nearing the highest levels in recent memory, raising concern that a supercharged global economy will stoke inflation. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/05/17/world-economy-suddenly-running-low-on-everything