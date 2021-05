Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 06:38 Hits: 6

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Monday reported a further decline in new coronavirus cases though daily deaths remained above 4,000 and experts warned that the count was unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas, where the virus is spreading fast. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/17/india039s-virus-cases-lower-but-who-expert-says-positive-tests-ominously-high