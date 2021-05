Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 23:40 Hits: 6

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday (May 16) that foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Visitors from 20 other countries - including the United States, India, Britain, Germany, France and the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/saudi-arabia-covid-19-vaccinated-visitors-no-quarantine-14824754