Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 14:13 Hits: 7

Ahead of the national elections, Germany's ruling parties are at loggerheads on whistleblower protections. The matter is urgent as a December deadline is fast approaching for all countries in the EU to pass legislation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-governing-coalition-argues-over-whistleblower-law/a-57531367?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf