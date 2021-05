Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 15:38 Hits: 7

From abuse on the web to attacks on the SPD office in Wuppertal, threats of death and mutilation are a regular experience for the parliamentarian and anti-racism campaigner Helge Lindh. But giving up is not an option.

