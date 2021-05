Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 14:43 Hits: 8

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's National Assembly on Saturday evening elected a representative of the Pachakutik indigenous political party as its president for the next two years, with the support of allies of conservative President-elect Guillermo Lasso. Read full story

