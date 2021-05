Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 15:21 Hits: 8

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has denounced the “unacceptable” spiral of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, saying the deaths in particular of children was a “sign that they don’t want to build the future but want to destroy it”. Francis prayed for peace, calm and international help to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-francis-denounces-violence-between-israel-palestinians-14821164