The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Court Bailiffs Visit RFE/RL's Moscow Bureau

Category: World Hits: 1

Court Bailiffs Visit RFE/RL's Moscow Bureau Agents of Russia's court bailiffs service have initiated enforcement proceedings against RFE/RL's Russian branch over unpaid fines accrued because of violations of the country's controversial "foreign agents" laws. The bailiffs spent about two hours on May 14 in RFE/RL's Moscow bureau and initiated an inventory of equipment there. They did not interfere with work at the bureau or detain anyone.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-court-bailiffs-visit-rferl-moscow-bureau/31255254.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version