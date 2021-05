Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 22:50 Hits: 4

Dozens of police were injured and one officer was killed this week as rival Muslim factions clashed in Kinshasa during the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/drc-30-people-handed-death-sentence-after-anti-police-violence/a-57543988?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf