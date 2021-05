Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 09:24 Hits: 4

At least 26 people have been killed in the deadliest single Israeli attack since fighting broke out nearly a week ago. Israel's military said it had also bombed the home of a senior Hamas leader.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dozens-killed-as-fresh-israeli-airstrikes-hit-gaza/a-57544655?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf