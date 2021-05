Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 22:27 Hits: 4

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in cities across North America on Saturday, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip as the worst violence in years flared between the Jewish state and Islamist militants.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210515-protests-across-north-america-in-solidarity-with-palestinians