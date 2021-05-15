Boebert, Cawthorn, Greene on list of 101 ‘pro-life’ and ‘pro-family’ GOPers but voted against pregnant workers

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 12:22 Hits: 2

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a bill to protect the rights of pregnant workers, but 101 Republican members of Congress who claim to be both "pro-life" and "pro-family" voted against the legislation.

The bill, sponsored by New York Democrat Jerry Nadler, was first introduced 9 years ago. It passed Friday in a 315-101 vote. All the no votes were from Republicans. No Democrat voted no.

The bill was supported by the right wing U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which called it "a balanced approach that clarifies an employer's obligation to accommodate the known limitations of employees and job applicants that accompany pregnancy."

The website Motherly put it even more simply: "No one should have to choose between their paycheck and a healthy pregnancy."

Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida:

Pregnant workers have been fired or discriminated against simply for being pregnant. Today we passed legislation to… https://t.co/29sHNZHRtN 1621021113.0

Apparently, 101 Republican lawmakers disagree.

Among the more notable Republicans voting "no" were Lauren Boebert (CO), Kevin Brady (TX), Mo Brooks (AL), Ken Buck (CO), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Liz Cheney (WY), Scott DesJarlais (TN), Virginia Foxx (NC), Louie Gohmert (TX), Paul Gosar (AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Jody Hice (GA), Thomas Massie (KY), and Chip Roy (TX).

Here's the list of all the lawmakers who voted against pregnant workers:

Aderholt (Alabama)

Allen (Georgia)

Armstrong (North Dakota)

Arrington (Texas)

Babin (Texas)

Baird (Indiana)

Banks (Indiana)

Barr (Kentucky) NAY

Bishop (North Carolina)

Boebert (Colorado)

Brady (Texas)

Brooks (Alabama)

Buck (Colorado)

Budd (North Carolina)

Burchett (Tennessee)

Cammack (Florida)

Carl (Alabama)

Carter (Georgia)

Carter (Texas)

Cawthorn (North Carolina)

Cheney (Wyoming)

Cline (Virginia)

Cloud (Texas)

Clyde (Georgia)

Crawford (Arkansas)

Davidson (Ohio)

DesJarlais (Tennessee)

Donalds (Florida)

Duncan (South Carolina)

Dunn (Florida)

Fallon (Texas)

Fitzgerald (Wisconsin)

Foxx (North Carolina)

Franklin, C. Scott (Florida)

Fulcher (Idaho)

Gibbs (Ohio)

Gohmert (Texas)

Good (Virginia)

Gooden (Texas)

Gosar (Arizona)

Graves (Missouri)

Green (Tennessee)

Greene (Georgia)

Grothman (Wisconsin)

Guest (Mississippi)

Harris (Maryland)

Harshbarger (Tennessee)

Hern (Oklahoma)

Herrell (New Mexico)

Hice (Georgia)

Higgins (Louisiana)

Jackson (Texas)

Johnson (Louisiana)

Jordan (Ohio)

Joyce (Pennsylvania)

Keller (Pennsylvania)

Kelly (Pennsylvania)

LaHood (Illinois)

Lamborn (Colorado)

LaTurner (Kansas)

Letlow (Louisiana)

Long (Missouri)

Loudermilk (Georgia)

Luetkemeyer (Missouri)

Mace (South Carolina)

Mann (Kansas)

Massie (Kentucky)

Mast (Florida)

McClain (Michigan)

McClintock (California)

McHenry (North Carolina)

Miller (Illinois)

Miller (West Virginia)

Moore (Alabama)

Nehls (Texas)

Norman (South Carolina)

Palazzo (Mississippi)

Palmer (Alabama)

Pence (Indiana)

Perry (Pennsylvania)

Pfluger (Texa)

Posey (Florida)

Reschenthaler (Pennsylvania)

Rice (South Carolina)

Rodgers (Washington)

Rogers (Alabama)

Rose (Tennessee)

Rosendale (Montana)

Rouzer (North Carolina)

Roy (Texas)

Scott, Austin (Georgia)

Sessions (Texas)

Smith (Nebraska)

Smucker (Pennsylvania)

Steube (Florida)

Taylor (Texas)

Timmons (South Carolina)

Van Duyne (Texas)

Walberg (Michigan)

Weber (Texas)

Westerman (AR)

