Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021

The UN Security Council is due to meet on Sunday as Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza with air strikes and Hamas militants fire rocket salvoes from the Palestinian enclave, a day after Israel's destruction of a tower block that housed news media organisations sparked international outcry.

