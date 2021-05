Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 05:25 Hits: 4

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces resumed Sunday in the restive southern province of Helmand, officials said, ending a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring sides to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

