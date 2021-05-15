The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Israeli Bombs Attempt to Silence International Media in Gaza

"Residents of Tel Aviv should stand on one leg and wait for our response," a spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas resistance armed wing, said.

 

"We are prepared to continuously bomb Tel Aviv for six months," he added.

The Israeli occupation continued its raids on Gaza and increased the number of fatalities to 139 Palestinians, including 39 children, and 1,000 wounded.

""We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit," the chief executive of the Associated Press, Gary Pruitt, said in a statement.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Israeli-Bombs-Attempt-to-Silence-International-Media-in-Gaza-20210515-0004.html

