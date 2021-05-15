Category: World Hits: 8
"Residents of Tel Aviv should stand on one leg and wait for our response," a spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas resistance armed wing, said.
RELATE:
ICC Prosecutor Warns Against Crimes in Recent Gaza Agression
"We are prepared to continuously bomb Tel Aviv for six months," he added.
The Israeli occupation continued its raids on Gaza and increased the number of fatalities to 139 Palestinians, including 39 children, and 1,000 wounded.
Scenes from the Al-Galaa tower, which houses Arab and international media offices in central #Gaza, after being targeted.#Gaza_Under_Attack#IsraelTerrorism#Palestinepic.twitter.com/b6G4GceDQP
""We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit," the chief executive of the Associated Press, Gary Pruitt, said in a statement.
Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Israeli-Bombs-Attempt-to-Silence-International-Media-in-Gaza-20210515-0004.html