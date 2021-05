Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 19:39 Hits: 9

Some 10,000 refugees with no way out: The situation for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip is becoming increasingly desperate. Relief aid is in short supply – and they're battling COVID-19 as well.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/humanitarian-crisis-in-gaza-intensifies-under-israeli-attack/a-57543917?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf