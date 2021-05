Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 19:59 Hits: 9

Arab citizens of Israel are being drawn into the conflict as the IDF bombards the Gaza Strip. Amid street fights between Jews and Arabs, knives have been brandished and firebombs thrown.

