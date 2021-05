Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 16:52 Hits: 4

The CDU's Armin Laschet, the Greens' Annalena Baerbock and the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz want to move into the German chancellery after the vote on September 26. Are the party youth rooting for them?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-young-german-politicians-support-their-top-candidates/a-57268334?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf