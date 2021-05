Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 13:38 Hits: 7

Police in Paris on Saturday fired tear gas and aimed water cannons at protesters defying a ban on marching against Israeli attacks on Gaza, dispersing demonstrators gathering in groups of several hundred. Paris police said they made 44 arrests and that one officer was injured breaking up a gathering of protesters.

