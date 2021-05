Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 13:46 Hits: 8

The head of Ethiopia's election board said Saturday it would be impossible to hold a planned June 5 vote due to mounting logistical issues and postponed it without giving a new date.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210515-ethiopia-postpones-elections-indefinitely-over-logistical-issues