Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 13:55 Hits: 8

A Greek member of the European Parliament and convicted neo-Nazi arrested in Belgium under a European arrest warrant arrived in Athens on Saturday following his extradition, airport police sources told AFP.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210515-ex-golden-dawn-mep-extradited-to-greece-from-belgium-to-start-prison-term