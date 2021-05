Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 15:51 Hits: 8

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government letter seen by Reuters says, in the first official acknowledgement of the alarming practice, which it said may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in remote areas. Read full story

