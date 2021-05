Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 16:02 Hits: 10

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has the moral authority to sway public opinion over global warming and might attend the United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland, U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy John Kerry said on Saturday. Read full story

