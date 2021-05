Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 18:36 Hits: 10

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chileans began to vote on Saturday in a mega-election in which they will pick mayors, governors, councillors and critically, the 155 men and women who will draft the country's next constitution. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/16/chileans-head-to-polls-to-pick-architects-of-new-constitution