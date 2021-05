Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 15:11 Hits: 9

Chileans went to the polls Saturday to elect 155 people who will re-write the country's dictatorship-era constitution in a bid to address deep-seated social inequality that gave rise to deadly protests in 2019.

