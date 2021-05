Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 17:42 Hits: 8

The United States told Israel “that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0515/Gaza-fighting-US-tells-Israel-to-protect-media-after-tower-hit?icid=rss