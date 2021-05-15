Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The Jan. 6 insurrection still looms large

What the House Minority Leader’s role in ousting Liz Cheney tells us about the troubled future of the Republic.

All of this made McCarthy’s answer to the very first question from reporters truly remarkable. Asked if he accepted the legitimacy of Biden’s win, McCarthy responded, “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the Presidential election. I think that is all over with.” There was no follow-up to this statement, no instant fact check. No one, as far as I can tell, laughed out loud. The press conference moved on, as press conferences do. McCarthy and his Senate counterpart, Mitch McConnell, talked about Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill and their opposition to tax increases to pay for it—a “non-starter,” McCarthy said. They talked about the threat of inflation, blaming it on the trillions of public dollars that Biden and the Democrats want to pump into the economy. It all sounded like Washington as usual.

Except for one thing: what McCarthy said on the White House driveway was not true—not even close to true. In fact, the continued questioning of the legitimacy of Biden’s election by Trump and the Party that embraces him is why getting back to Washington as usual, six full months after the Presidential election that Trump lost to Biden by seven million votes and a decisive Electoral College majority, is nowhere close to happening.