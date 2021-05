Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 10:22 Hits: 4

Thirty people were sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday after a one-day trial for their role in anti-police violence marking the end of Ramadan in the capital, judicial sources said.

