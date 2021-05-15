Armenian Prime Minister Asks Putin for Military Assistance

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 01:25 Hits: 4

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed that he wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking for military assistance to tackle the situation in the Syunik Province after an increase in tension with Azerbaijan.

"The Russian president said that he believes that the Azerbaijani armed forces should leave Armenia, and there is a more important part that was started last night: an agreement was reached that today the Azerbaijani armed forces had to carry out these actions, that is, leave the territory of Armenia," Pashinyan remarked to his parliament.

Никол Пашинян сегодня официально обратился к действующему председателю Совета коллективной безопасности @CSTO_ODKB президенту Таджикистана https://t.co/IJJ3ranMqJpic.twitter.com/eyXS9brgRM May 14, 2021

The reaction comes after Azerbaijani forces failed to withdraw from Armenia as was previously agreed, although Pashinyan recognized that the troops had already abandoned several parts of the country.

However, it has not occurred as planned. According to the Armenian Prime Minister, the reason why he did not appeal yesterday [to Putin for help]" is that the day before, it was stated at the highest level that today the troops were to be withdrawn. But since the course of the negotiations showed that, in any case, today, the agreement will not be fully implemented, I turned to the Russian president so that Russia would assist Armenia in this situation, including military assistance."

