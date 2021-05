Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 07:22 Hits: 5

Europe's largest economy can expect a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with an even more positive outlook for 2022, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier says.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-minister-expects-4-post-covid-growth/a-57539105?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf