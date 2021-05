Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 01:41 Hits: 5

Reports of unaccompanied migrant children being forced to stay overnight in parked buses at the Dallas convention center are “completely unacceptable” if true, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210515-us-calls-reports-of-migrant-children-kept-overnight-in-buses-unacceptable