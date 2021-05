Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 06:46 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: Muslims in Malaysia must stand united to send a message of peace and security as they respond to actions by Israel's Zionist regime on Palestinians, says Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin.

