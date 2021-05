Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 12:56 Hits: 2

The far-right politician had faced allegations of kidnapping after refusing to let a group of migrants disembark from a ship. But his legal battles are not over yet.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-matteo-salvini-avoids-migrant-kidnap-trial/a-57531034?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf