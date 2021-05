Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:15 Hits: 4

Babyn Yar was the site of one of the single biggest massacres of Jews by German Nazis. The movable structure of the new, folding synagogue recalls a book and is the first building in what will be a much larger memorial.

