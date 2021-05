Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 14:30 Hits: 2

Hamas is risking what the UN called “full-scale war” with Israel in order to present itself as the defenders of Palestinian interests in Jerusalem – a move experts say was motivated by political calculations.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210513-the-political-calculations-behind-hamas-s-escalating-conflict-with-israel