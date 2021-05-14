The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Starving in silence in Madagascar

Category: World Hits: 2

Starving in silence in Madagascar It's one of the most overlooked disasters in the world. In Madagascar, 1.5 million people are suffering from a serious food crisis and need emergency assistance. Several dozen people have already died of hunger. An unprecedented drought, which hit the south of the island in recent years and destroyed almost all of the crops, is mostly to blame. As the UN World Food Programme asks for emergency aid of €62.45 million, our correspondent Gaëlle Borgia travelled to Anosy, the region hardest hit by the crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20210514-starving-in-silence-in-madagascar

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version