The green ticket roundup: France marks 80 years since its first mass arrest of Jews

It was a small green-coloured ticket, signed by the police commissioner. The summons instructed recipients to present themselves at 7am, along with an ID card and accompanied by a relative, at six different addresses in Paris. Little did they know that they had been handed a ticket to Auschwitz. On Friday, France marks the 80-year-anniversary of its first mass arrest of Jews, also known as “the green ticket roundup”.

