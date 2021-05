Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 15:41 Hits: 2

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): A solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict can be achieved through the joint action of Muslim countries and those who back the rights of the Palestinians and their struggle, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/14/joint-action-by-muslim-countries-palestinian-supporters-can-resolve-arab-israeli-conflict-says-dr-m