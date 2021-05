Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 16:17 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Photographs taken by hospital frontliners of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) were released by the Health Ministry as a grim reminder that hospitals are running out of life-saving facilities. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/15/icu-capacity-at-breaking-point-moh-pleads-for-malaysians-follow-sop