Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 22:50 Hits: 2

A three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring Taliban and Afghan forces was due to come into force on Thursday, after weeks of intense clashes throughout the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/temporary-afghan-ceasefire-to-begin-after-deadly-violence-14799300