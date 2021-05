Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 21:08 Hits: 2

The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the province's health ministry said in a release.

